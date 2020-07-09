All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1706 E 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1706 E 76th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 E 76th Street

1706 East 76th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1706 East 76th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 E 76th Street have any available units?
1706 E 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1706 E 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1706 E 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 E 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 E 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1706 E 76th Street offer parking?
No, 1706 E 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1706 E 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 E 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 E 76th Street have a pool?
No, 1706 E 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1706 E 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 1706 E 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 E 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 E 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 E 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 E 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary