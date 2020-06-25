All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1652 Summit Street Unit A

1652 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Historic All Brick Westside Condo now Available - This Historic All Brick Apartment is located in fantastic West Side Neighborhood just West of Kauffman Center and Just North of Crossroads area. The unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Huge living room with carpeting also in Bedrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Off Street parking in back with Owner paying for Water. Walking distance to Restaurants and Shopping! Cats are Ok no Dogs. Pet deposit and pet rent per month.

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent $995.00 per Month.

(RLNE2079507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Summit Street Unit A have any available units?
1652 Summit Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Summit Street Unit A have?
Some of 1652 Summit Street Unit A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Summit Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Summit Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Summit Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Summit Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Summit Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Summit Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 1652 Summit Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 Summit Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Summit Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1652 Summit Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Summit Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1652 Summit Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Summit Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Summit Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.
