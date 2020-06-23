1646 Summit Street, Unit A

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking microwave carpet

Historic Row Home Just West off Downtown in Westside Neighborhood - This Historic, All Brick Apartment is located in fantastic West Side Neighborhood just West of Downtown KCMO and Just North of Crossroads area. The unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. New Hardwood floors in huge living room and carpeting in Bedrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. Off Street parking in back with Owner paying for Water. Walking distance to Restaurants and Shopping!



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $995.00 per Month.



(RLNE3446917)