Kansas City, MO
1618 E 37th St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1618 E 37th St

1618 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1618 East 37th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
This 886 square ft. has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. carpet, Fresh paint, tile backsplace, newer countertops, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Brand new Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY!Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. view our website at www.onlychoicepm.com CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 E 37th St have any available units?
1618 E 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 E 37th St have?
Some of 1618 E 37th St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 E 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
1618 E 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 E 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 1618 E 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1618 E 37th St offer parking?
No, 1618 E 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 1618 E 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 E 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 E 37th St have a pool?
No, 1618 E 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 1618 E 37th St have accessible units?
No, 1618 E 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 E 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 E 37th St has units with dishwashers.
