Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1616 Poplar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1616 Poplar Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1616 Poplar Ave
1616 Poplar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1616 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
-
(RLNE5252753)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have any available units?
1616 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1616 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Poplar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Poplar Ave offers parking.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary