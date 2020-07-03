All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1616 Poplar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1616 Poplar Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1616 Poplar Ave

1616 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1616 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
-

(RLNE5252753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Poplar Ave have any available units?
1616 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1616 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Poplar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Poplar Ave offers parking.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Poplar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary