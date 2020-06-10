1614 W. 44th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

{1614} Move-in Ready! West Plaza + Private Off-Street Parking + Fenced Yard - Wonderful West Plaza Home within perfect Walking Distance to Westport, KU Med, Antique Shops, Restaurants & more! This Charming 2 Bedroom,1 full bath bungalow features a brand new roof, new exterior paint, new carpet, and a newly poured concrete patio. Lots of Natural Light flows into the large living room with ceiling fan and newer flooring. Eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, refrigerator, oven & laundry. Tiled full bath with updated sink, vanity & fixtures. Private & Treed Corner Lot with fenced backyard & Off-street private driveway!



No Pets Allowed



