Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1

1614 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the 1st floor. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Everything was remodeled recently with solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious front porch with views of downtown. Washer and dryer are provided in the unit. Walk to the shops/restaurants at 17th and Summit. Central AC and Heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Well kept building in great location. Westside shops down the street, views of downtown, great highway access. Individual HVAC, W/D hook ups, Storage in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 have any available units?
1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 have?
Some of 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Jefferson Street, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
