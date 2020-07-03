Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
1613 Poplar Ave
1613 Poplar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1613 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 br 2 ba house
Charming and ready to call home.
$825 Rental Rate $825 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1613 Poplar Ave have any available units?
1613 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1613 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Poplar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1613 Poplar Ave offer parking?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Poplar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
