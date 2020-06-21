All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2

1612 Jefferson Street · (913) 728-5427
Location

1612 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Westside Neighborhood. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Everything was remodeled recently with solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious front balcony with views of downtown. Walk to the shops/restaurants at 17th and Summit. Central AC and Heat. Laundry machines included with rent. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Well kept building in great location. Westside shops down the street, views of downtown, great highway access. Individual HVAC, W/D hook ups, Storage in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 have any available units?
1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Jefferson Street, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
