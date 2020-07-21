1601 Nw 38th St, Kansas City, MO 64116 1601

All apartments in Kansas City
Location

1601 Northwest 38th Street, Kansas City, MO 64150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
The Landing At Briarcliff Apartments - Property Id: 159493

Welcome Home to The Landing at Briarcliff Apartments At The Landing, we are committed to delivering a superior resident experience. Each pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartment with 24-hour emergency maintenance features spacious open-concept floor plans with high ceilings and private patios or balconies and is accessible via elevator. Enjoy gourmet kitchen features, granite countertops with under-mounted sinks, and kitchen islands or breakfast bars. The community itself continues this elegant comfort through the 24-hour electronic package acceptance system, fitness building, swimming pool, tanning bed, business center, and available carports and garages. The Landing at Briarcliff's location allows you to visit the hustle and bustle of downtown Kansas City but also access hidden gems in the Northland of Kansas City.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159493p
Property Id 159493

(RLNE5168469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

