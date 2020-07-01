All apartments in Kansas City
1601 NE 114th St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

1601 NE 114th St

1601 Northeast 114th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Northeast 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a home in Staley High School? This is the one for you!!

Staley High
New Mark
Bell Prairie

Must see inside this home. Unique floor plan with a cozy atmosphere.Hardwood floors and kitchen give this home so much character. Great schools and neighborhood. Fireplace is for decorative propose only.

This special applies to a 15 month term lease. After 15 months, the rent rate will increase to $1375.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application per person for anyone over the age of 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Call today to set an appointment for this property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

