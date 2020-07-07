15511 E. 48th

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65a62570f1 ----

Features 2 huge master bedrooms each has its own bath and walk in closets. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Car Garage

2 1/2 Bath

2 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups