15511 E. 48th

Amenities
Features 2 huge master bedrooms each has its own bath and walk in closets. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups