Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

15511 E. 48th

15511 East 48th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15511 East 48th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64136
Country Valley - Hawthorn Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65a62570f1 ----
Features 2 huge master bedrooms each has its own bath and walk in closets. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15511 E. 48th have any available units?
15511 E. 48th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15511 E. 48th have?
Some of 15511 E. 48th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15511 E. 48th currently offering any rent specials?
15511 E. 48th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15511 E. 48th pet-friendly?
Yes, 15511 E. 48th is pet friendly.
Does 15511 E. 48th offer parking?
Yes, 15511 E. 48th offers parking.
Does 15511 E. 48th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15511 E. 48th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15511 E. 48th have a pool?
No, 15511 E. 48th does not have a pool.
Does 15511 E. 48th have accessible units?
No, 15511 E. 48th does not have accessible units.
Does 15511 E. 48th have units with dishwashers?
No, 15511 E. 48th does not have units with dishwashers.

