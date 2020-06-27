15501 E 49th St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great Duplex in Independence.

2 bedroom/1.5 Bathroom

Does have finished space in the basement

1 Car Garage

Rent $795/Deposit $700

Pet fee of 250 cat only

NO PETS are allowed in this unit

You will want to make sure to view this unit!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Cats only in this property.

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.