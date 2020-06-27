All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

15501 E 49th St

15501 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15501 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64136
Country Valley - Hawthorn Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Duplex in Independence.
2 bedroom/1.5 Bathroom
Does have finished space in the basement
1 Car Garage
Rent $795/Deposit $700
Pet fee of 250 cat only
NO PETS are allowed in this unit
You will want to make sure to view this unit!!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Cats only in this property.
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15501 E 49th St have any available units?
15501 E 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15501 E 49th St have?
Some of 15501 E 49th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15501 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
15501 E 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15501 E 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 15501 E 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 15501 E 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 15501 E 49th St offers parking.
Does 15501 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15501 E 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15501 E 49th St have a pool?
No, 15501 E 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 15501 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 15501 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15501 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15501 E 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
