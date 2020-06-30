All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1525 East 49th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1525 East 49th Terrace
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

1525 East 49th Terrace

1525 East 49th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1525 East 49th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Central heat and air, ceiling fans, modern range and refrigerator, basement for storage, washer/dryer hookups. Only minutes to the Country Club Plaza for shopping or entertainment, close to freeway access, only one block to a greenbelt for jogging or just a stroll in the park. On street parking only, no driveway or garage.

Must pass criminal background check.
Credit history showing responsible financial lifestyle.
Responsible rental or ownership history.
All adults must make application for occupancy - $40 extensive background check per person, no exceptions.
No Vouchers

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 East 49th Terrace have any available units?
1525 East 49th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 East 49th Terrace have?
Some of 1525 East 49th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 East 49th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1525 East 49th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 East 49th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 East 49th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1525 East 49th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1525 East 49th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1525 East 49th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 East 49th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 East 49th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1525 East 49th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1525 East 49th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1525 East 49th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 East 49th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 East 49th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary