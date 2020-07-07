All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1509 Walnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1509 Walnut
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

1509 Walnut

1509 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1509 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/addf99e022 ---- ***SPECIAL** 1st month free on 24-month lease! Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Located in the heart of Downtown KC, ATLAS Lofts offer the best loft living the city has to offer! This hidden gem features 16 one of kind luxury units. Beautiful exposed brick wall, fully upgraded kitchens, and gorgeous bathrooms offer an urban chic vibe that can?t be duplicated. Location, location, location! These lofts are so close to everything you?d want. Close to the streetcar line, you can get anywhere from Union Station to River Market without having to drive! Also just a short drive to Westport and the Country Club Plaza! Contact us today to make these gorgeous lofts your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Walnut have any available units?
1509 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1509 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1509 Walnut offer parking?
No, 1509 Walnut does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Walnut have a pool?
No, 1509 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 1509 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Walnut has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary