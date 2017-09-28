All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
1509 East 49th Street
1509 East 49th Street

1509 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2bed 1bath unit with hardwood floors in living and dining room area. Front porch and lawn space. Includes a basement for extra storage. Call or text to secure this unit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 East 49th Street have any available units?
1509 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 East 49th Street have?
Some of 1509 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 East 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

