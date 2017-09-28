1509 East 49th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2bed 1bath unit with hardwood floors in living and dining room area. Front porch and lawn space. Includes a basement for extra storage. Call or text to secure this unit today!