Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1509 East 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1509 East 49th Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 9:49 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1509 East 49th Street
1509 East 49th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1509 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2bed 1bath unit with hardwood floors in living and dining room area. Front porch and lawn space. Includes a basement for extra storage. Call or text to secure this unit today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 East 49th Street have any available units?
1509 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1509 East 49th Street have?
Some of 1509 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1509 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 East 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary