All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1426 Colorado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1426 Colorado Ave
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

1426 Colorado Ave

1426 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1426 Colorado Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
West Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1426 Colorado Ave. Independence, MO. 64057
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas CIty. Available immediately for $650.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/794798
App fees differ online

(RLNE5096017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Colorado Ave have any available units?
1426 Colorado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Colorado Ave have?
Some of 1426 Colorado Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Colorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Colorado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Colorado Ave offers parking.
Does 1426 Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 1426 Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 1426 Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Colorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary