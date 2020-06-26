1400 Northeast 113th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



Rent 1475



Deposit 1400



If you need a four bedroom home, in Staley High School look no further. This remodeled home has new luxury vinyl wood grain flooring. Take a look at this home and make it yours today. This property would make a great home for your family!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person application fee. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.