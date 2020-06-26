All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1400 Northeast 113th Terrace
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 PM

1400 Northeast 113th Terrace

1400 Northeast 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Northeast 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

Rent 1475

Deposit 1400

If you need a four bedroom home, in Staley High School look no further. This remodeled home has new luxury vinyl wood grain flooring. Take a look at this home and make it yours today. This property would make a great home for your family!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person application fee. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace have any available units?
1400 Northeast 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace have?
Some of 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Northeast 113th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Northeast 113th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
