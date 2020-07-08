13821 Holmes Road

Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a666e3094 ---- ~Now available~ You'll love the ease of entry at this apartment unit located in the bustling Martin City area of Kansas City. We like the carpeted flooring to help keep things cozy in cooler months and the storage mirror in the bathroom. The park-like setting gives you a great view. There is also a utilities included option with this unit. Will go fast at this price! *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 Cat welcome (fees apply) *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent, lease start dates are flexible *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!