Updated first floor, one bedroom/one bathroom apartment located several blocks from KU Med in the 39th St corridor. New appliances, updated kitchen/bath. There is a private parking lot next to the building, reserved for tenants. Electricity is the only utility that the tenant is responsible for. Pay laundry available in basement. Pet friendly building with NR pet fee/monthly pet rent. Immediate availability.