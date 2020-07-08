All apartments in Kansas City
1303 West 40th Street

1303 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 West 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
this large upper unit, available immediate move in, is spic and span. Private Back steps and fenced area, enter into in your washer dryer hook up should you decide to use, otherwise owner provided washer and dryer in basement.
Great eat in kitchen area, opens to kitchen with all appliances included.
Large living room, full bath, and two bedrooms on the main level as well.
Upstairs is third bedroom, which works as a separate suite, large room, full bathroom, mini fridge and sink.
Lots of built in storage.
Off street parking
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

