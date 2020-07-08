1303 West 40th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

this large upper unit, available immediate move in, is spic and span. Private Back steps and fenced area, enter into in your washer dryer hook up should you decide to use, otherwise owner provided washer and dryer in basement.

Great eat in kitchen area, opens to kitchen with all appliances included.

Large living room, full bath, and two bedrooms on the main level as well.

Upstairs is third bedroom, which works as a separate suite, large room, full bathroom, mini fridge and sink.

Lots of built in storage.

Off street parking

