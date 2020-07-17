12211 Charlotte St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. ***LAKEFRONT*** Walking/jogging trails around the lake, two pristine pools, clubhouse, exercise room; water & trash provided, curbside recycling, building maintenance, & lawn care/snow removal! Nothing to do but sit on your patio and enjoy the peaceful calm of Mission Lake! 2-bedroom unit features open & airy vaulted ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar, large laundry room w/extra storage, spacious master, walk-in closets. The closest grocery stores are Sun Fresh and Hy-Vee. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Dos De Oros and Sand Trap Bar & Grill, near Avila University. Requirements: must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, able to pass criminal background check, $45 application fee, $150 admin fee upon approval, $300 pet fee (limit to 1 small pet). This amazing property won't last long for this price. PHOTOS COMING SOON !!!