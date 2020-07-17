All apartments in Kansas City
12211 Charlotte St
Last updated July 5 2020 at 4:44 PM

12211 Charlotte St

12211 Charlotte Street · (816) 208-8351
Location

12211 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64146
Mission Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. ***LAKEFRONT*** Walking/jogging trails around the lake, two pristine pools, clubhouse, exercise room; water & trash provided, curbside recycling, building maintenance, & lawn care/snow removal! Nothing to do but sit on your patio and enjoy the peaceful calm of Mission Lake! 2-bedroom unit features open & airy vaulted ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar, large laundry room w/extra storage, spacious master, walk-in closets. The closest grocery stores are Sun Fresh and Hy-Vee. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Dos De Oros and Sand Trap Bar & Grill, near Avila University. Requirements: must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, able to pass criminal background check, $45 application fee, $150 admin fee upon approval, $300 pet fee (limit to 1 small pet). This amazing property won't last long for this price. PHOTOS COMING SOON !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 Charlotte St have any available units?
12211 Charlotte St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 Charlotte St have?
Some of 12211 Charlotte St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
12211 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12211 Charlotte St is pet friendly.
Does 12211 Charlotte St offer parking?
No, 12211 Charlotte St does not offer parking.
Does 12211 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 Charlotte St have a pool?
Yes, 12211 Charlotte St has a pool.
Does 12211 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 12211 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12211 Charlotte St does not have units with dishwashers.
