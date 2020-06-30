12206 East 57th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! This cute home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances that stand out against dark wood cabinets. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry and a built-in desk area. The master bedroom is spacious and has an attached full bathroom with a shower. The basement area is finished with a gas fireplace and a huge storage closet. An additional half bathroom is also located in the basement area. The laundry room is in the basement area with a walk-out door that leads directly out to the backyard which is fenced in with a chain link fence. The wooden deck is multi-tier and very spacious, and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.