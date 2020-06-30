All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12206 East 57th Street

12206 East 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12206 East 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! This cute home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances that stand out against dark wood cabinets. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry and a built-in desk area. The master bedroom is spacious and has an attached full bathroom with a shower. The basement area is finished with a gas fireplace and a huge storage closet. An additional half bathroom is also located in the basement area. The laundry room is in the basement area with a walk-out door that leads directly out to the backyard which is fenced in with a chain link fence. The wooden deck is multi-tier and very spacious, and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12206 East 57th Street have any available units?
12206 East 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12206 East 57th Street have?
Some of 12206 East 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12206 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12206 East 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12206 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12206 East 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12206 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12206 East 57th Street offers parking.
Does 12206 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12206 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12206 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 12206 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12206 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 12206 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12206 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12206 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

