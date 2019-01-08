All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1217 West 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1217 West 47th Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:24 AM

1217 West 47th Street

1217 West 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1217 West 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Recently remodeled to open interior for today's living needs. Google internet hard-wired to each room. Dual zone furnace AC suppling each floor. Master bedroom has 7' x 12' walk in closet. Hardwood floors on second floor. Off-street parking for three vehicles. Walk-out basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 West 47th Street have any available units?
1217 West 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 West 47th Street have?
Some of 1217 West 47th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1217 West 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1217 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1217 West 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1217 West 47th Street offers parking.
Does 1217 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 1217 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1217 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 1217 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary