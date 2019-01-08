1217 West 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112 West Plaza
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Recently remodeled to open interior for today's living needs. Google internet hard-wired to each room. Dual zone furnace AC suppling each floor. Master bedroom has 7' x 12' walk in closet. Hardwood floors on second floor. Off-street parking for three vehicles. Walk-out basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 West 47th Street have any available units?
1217 West 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.