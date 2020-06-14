1215 Brush Creek Boulevard

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber

Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place. If you’re looking for a breathtaking apartment with loads of updated charm and character, your search is over!



• Free Google Fiber



• Stainless steel appliances



• Off-street parking



These one-bedroom spaces feature restored hardwood floors throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, new custom kitchen cabinets, rustic exposed brick accent walls, multiple windows for natural light, an open layout, and ample closet space!



All new central heating and cooling, plumbing fixtures and electrical wiring throughout. Half of the building has all-new balconies just off the spacious living room.



Contact us today to start your application!

Contact us to schedule a showing.