All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1215 Brush Creek Boulevard
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

1215 Brush Creek Boulevard

1215 Brush Creek Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1643008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1215 Brush Creek Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place. If you’re looking for a breathtaking apartment with loads of updated charm and character, your search is over!

• Free Google Fiber

• Stainless steel appliances

• Off-street parking

These one-bedroom spaces feature restored hardwood floors throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, new custom kitchen cabinets, rustic exposed brick accent walls, multiple windows for natural light, an open layout, and ample closet space!

All new central heating and cooling, plumbing fixtures and electrical wiring throughout. Half of the building has all-new balconies just off the spacious living room.

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard have any available units?
1215 Brush Creek Boulevard has a unit available for $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Brush Creek Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1215 Brush Creek Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity