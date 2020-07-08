All apartments in Kansas City
12100 East 58 Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

12100 East 58 Street

12100 East 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12100 East 58th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bdrm, 3 bath split entry home offers an open concept floor plan featuring lots of natural light. You'll enjoy every aspect of this home from the kitchen that includes appliances, the living room and formal dining room combo or the convenience of the basement w/stone fireplace, this home is just perfect for you! Not to mention the fenced yard with beautiful upgraded landscaping surrounding the home and the attached 2 car garage. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12100 East 58 Street have any available units?
12100 East 58 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12100 East 58 Street have?
Some of 12100 East 58 Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12100 East 58 Street currently offering any rent specials?
12100 East 58 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12100 East 58 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12100 East 58 Street is pet friendly.
Does 12100 East 58 Street offer parking?
Yes, 12100 East 58 Street offers parking.
Does 12100 East 58 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12100 East 58 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12100 East 58 Street have a pool?
No, 12100 East 58 Street does not have a pool.
Does 12100 East 58 Street have accessible units?
No, 12100 East 58 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12100 East 58 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12100 East 58 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

