Kansas City, MO
1206 Northeast 80th Terrace
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

1206 Northeast 80th Terrace

1206 Northeast 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Northeast 80th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Ridgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4BD/2BTH open and airy floor plan is stunning! Features include brand new stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), all new flooring throughout, updated modern fixtures, large bedrooms, separate living room and den with fireplace and formal dining room. In addition, this home features an attached 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace have any available units?
1206 Northeast 80th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace have?
Some of 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Northeast 80th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Northeast 80th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
