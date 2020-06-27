Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 12012 E 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12012 E 56th St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12012 E 56th St
12012 East 56th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12012 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL/OPEN FLOOR PLAN,GREAT ROOM W/FIREPLACE ALL OPEN TO KITCHEN AND DINING/ALL BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL/MASTER W/PRIVATE BATH/FULL FINISHED BASEMENT HAS SO MUCH SPACE AND NEW FREIZE CARPET
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12012 E 56th St have any available units?
12012 E 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 12012 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
12012 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 E 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 12012 E 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 12012 E 56th St offer parking?
No, 12012 E 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 12012 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12012 E 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 12012 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 12012 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 12012 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12012 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12012 E 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12012 E 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary