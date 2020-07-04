Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1201 Brush Creek Boulevard
1 of 4
1201 Brush Creek Boulevard
1201 Brush Creek Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1201 Brush Creek Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard have any available units?
1201 Brush Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Brush Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Brush Creek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
