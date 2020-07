Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This spacious triplex is for you! All appliances and fixtures are brand new. Updated and renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, original hardwood floors, spacious layout and design, and a personal patio on each floor! Just a few minutes drive to the Nelson Atkins Museum, the Plaza area, Westport, and much more. Please call if you are interested in a showing or have any questions; these units will not be available long!