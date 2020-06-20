All apartments in Kansas City
12 East Armour Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

12 East Armour Boulevard

12 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
The only thing cookie-cutter about Interstate Flats is its history. Interstate Flats once housed the offices of Interstate Bakeries headquarters, who manufactured baked goods that you probably know such as Twinkies, Wonder Bread, and Ho Hos. Decades after Interstate Bakeries closed, Mac Properties was drawn to this midtown location for its history and proximity to downtown Kansas City. Every apartment has a unique floorplan with features borrowed from the old Hostess building. The apartments preserved and reused the building's original frosted glass, solid wood doors and wall-to-wall windows. We also added some contemporary features like stainless steel appliances, synthetic wood flooring and European style cabinetry. The old courtyard was reimagined into a resident social area with an exterior grill and an indoor lounge. Every apartment at Interstate Flats is as unique as the residents who chose them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 East Armour Boulevard have any available units?
12 East Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 East Armour Boulevard have?
Some of 12 East Armour Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 East Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12 East Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 East Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12 East Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 12 East Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12 East Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12 East Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 East Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 East Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12 East Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12 East Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12 East Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12 East Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 East Armour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
