12 East Armour Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill

The only thing cookie-cutter about Interstate Flats is its history. Interstate Flats once housed the offices of Interstate Bakeries headquarters, who manufactured baked goods that you probably know such as Twinkies, Wonder Bread, and Ho Hos. Decades after Interstate Bakeries closed, Mac Properties was drawn to this midtown location for its history and proximity to downtown Kansas City. Every apartment has a unique floorplan with features borrowed from the old Hostess building. The apartments preserved and reused the building's original frosted glass, solid wood doors and wall-to-wall windows. We also added some contemporary features like stainless steel appliances, synthetic wood flooring and European style cabinetry. The old courtyard was reimagined into a resident social area with an exterior grill and an indoor lounge. Every apartment at Interstate Flats is as unique as the residents who chose them.