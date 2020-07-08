All apartments in Kansas City
11819 East 60 Street
11819 East 60 Street

11819 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11819 East 60th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Woodson Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,385 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 East 60 Street have any available units?
11819 East 60 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11819 East 60 Street have?
Some of 11819 East 60 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11819 East 60 Street currently offering any rent specials?
11819 East 60 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 East 60 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11819 East 60 Street is pet friendly.
Does 11819 East 60 Street offer parking?
Yes, 11819 East 60 Street offers parking.
Does 11819 East 60 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11819 East 60 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 East 60 Street have a pool?
No, 11819 East 60 Street does not have a pool.
Does 11819 East 60 Street have accessible units?
No, 11819 East 60 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 East 60 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11819 East 60 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

