Kansas City, MO
11812 East 61st Terrace
Last updated February 2 2020 at 4:12 AM

11812 East 61st Terrace

11812 East 61st Terrace · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11812 East 61st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Woodson Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Enjoy the layout in this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath in a great location! You'll appreciate all this home has to offer including your open concept kitchen that includes appliances.
Not to mention, if you like entertaining with family and friends, this home is perfect for you! The 2 car attached garage is definitely a bonus as well. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11812 East 61st Terrace have any available units?
11812 East 61st Terrace has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11812 East 61st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11812 East 61st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11812 East 61st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11812 East 61st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11812 East 61st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11812 East 61st Terrace does offer parking.
Does 11812 East 61st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11812 East 61st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11812 East 61st Terrace have a pool?
No, 11812 East 61st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11812 East 61st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11812 East 61st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11812 East 61st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11812 East 61st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11812 East 61st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11812 East 61st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
