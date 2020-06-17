All apartments in Kansas City
11811 East 60th Terrace

11811 East 60th Terrace · (816) 788-6957
Location

11811 East 60th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Woodson Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
google fiber
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Well kept true ranch home with circle drive, 2 car garage, spacious rooms, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings in the living room. Not to mention you can subscribe to Google Fiber!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 East 60th Terrace have any available units?
11811 East 60th Terrace has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 East 60th Terrace have?
Some of 11811 East 60th Terrace's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 East 60th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11811 East 60th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 East 60th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11811 East 60th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11811 East 60th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11811 East 60th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 11811 East 60th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 East 60th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 East 60th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11811 East 60th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11811 East 60th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11811 East 60th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 East 60th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 East 60th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
