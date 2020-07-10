Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11811 E 58th Ter
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:33 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11811 E 58th Ter
11811 East 58th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11811 East 58th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11811 E 58th Ter have any available units?
11811 E 58th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11811 E 58th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11811 E 58th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 E 58th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11811 E 58th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11811 E 58th Ter offer parking?
No, 11811 E 58th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11811 E 58th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 E 58th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 E 58th Ter have a pool?
No, 11811 E 58th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11811 E 58th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11811 E 58th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 E 58th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 E 58th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11811 E 58th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11811 E 58th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
