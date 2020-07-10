Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11805 Smalley Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:50 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11805 Smalley Avenue
11805 Smalley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11805 Smalley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue have any available units?
11805 Smalley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11805 Smalley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11805 Smalley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 Smalley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11805 Smalley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue offer parking?
No, 11805 Smalley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 Smalley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue have a pool?
No, 11805 Smalley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11805 Smalley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11805 Smalley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11805 Smalley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11805 Smalley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
