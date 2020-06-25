All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:40 PM

11804 Fremont Avenue

11804 Fremont Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

11804 Fremont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath home has updated bathrooms and kitchen, a spacious back yard and 1 car garage for your convenience. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 Fremont Avenue have any available units?
11804 Fremont Avenue has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11804 Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11804 Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11804 Fremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11804 Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11804 Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 11804 Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 11804 Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11804 Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11804 Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11804 Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11804 Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11804 Fremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
