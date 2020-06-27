All apartments in Kansas City
11804 E 74th Terrace
11804 E 74th Terrace

11804 East 74th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11804 East 74th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Little Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Fabulously New Rehab 3 BDR 2 BTH - This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5415722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 E 74th Terrace have any available units?
11804 E 74th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11804 E 74th Terrace have?
Some of 11804 E 74th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 E 74th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11804 E 74th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 E 74th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11804 E 74th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11804 E 74th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11804 E 74th Terrace offers parking.
Does 11804 E 74th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 E 74th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 E 74th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11804 E 74th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11804 E 74th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11804 E 74th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 E 74th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11804 E 74th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
