Kansas City, MO
/
11802 East 59 Terrace
11802 East 59 Terrace
11802 East 59th Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
11802 East 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Woodson Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated townhome backs up to pool and clubhouse. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are provided. Pool access and so much more! Email me today for a showing!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31714
(RLNE4848767)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have any available units?
11802 East 59 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11802 East 59 Terrace have?
Some of 11802 East 59 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11802 East 59 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11802 East 59 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 East 59 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace offers parking.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 East 59 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace has a pool.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11802 East 59 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace has units with dishwashers.
