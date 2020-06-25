All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11802 East 59 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11802 East 59 Terrace
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

11802 East 59 Terrace

11802 East 59th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11802 East 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Woodson Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated townhome backs up to pool and clubhouse. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are provided. Pool access and so much more! Email me today for a showing!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31714

(RLNE4848767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have any available units?
11802 East 59 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11802 East 59 Terrace have?
Some of 11802 East 59 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 East 59 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11802 East 59 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 East 59 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace offers parking.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 East 59 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace has a pool.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11802 East 59 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 East 59 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 East 59 Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary