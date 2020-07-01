Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11802 Belmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11802 Belmont Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11802 Belmont Ave
11802 Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11802 Belmont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 1 car garage, spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home! www.pragerpm.com
(RLNE5617025)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11802 Belmont Ave have any available units?
11802 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11802 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11802 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11802 Belmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11802 Belmont Ave offers parking.
Does 11802 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 11802 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11802 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 11802 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11802 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11802 Belmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11802 Belmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary