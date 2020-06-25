All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1177 East 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1177 East 65th Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1177 East 65th Street

1177 East 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1177 East 65th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3785108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 East 65th Street have any available units?
1177 East 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1177 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1177 East 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1177 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1177 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary