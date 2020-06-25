Rent Calculator
1177 East 65th Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM
1177 East 65th Street
1177 East 65th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1177 East 65th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3785108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1177 East 65th Street have any available units?
1177 East 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1177 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1177 East 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1177 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1177 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 East 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 East 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
