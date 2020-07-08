All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11720 Forest Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11720 Forest Ct
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

11720 Forest Ct

11720 Forest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11720 Forest Court, Kansas City, MO 64131
Mission Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large Reverse 1.5 story house boasts lots of room. Two living areas, a large fenced deck, (fireplace not working.)
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit may be required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Call today to make sure you don't miss out on this great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11720 Forest Ct have any available units?
11720 Forest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11720 Forest Ct have?
Some of 11720 Forest Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11720 Forest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11720 Forest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 Forest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11720 Forest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11720 Forest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11720 Forest Ct offers parking.
Does 11720 Forest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11720 Forest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 Forest Ct have a pool?
No, 11720 Forest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11720 Forest Ct have accessible units?
No, 11720 Forest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 Forest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11720 Forest Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary