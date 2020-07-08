All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

11716 Fuller

11716 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11716 Fuller Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
First Months Rent Free when signing an 18 Month Lease
Schedule your self showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sbdhousingsolutions

All Appliances included in this beautiful updated ranch home, schedule a viewing today!

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/11716-fuller ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11716 Fuller have any available units?
11716 Fuller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11716 Fuller currently offering any rent specials?
11716 Fuller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11716 Fuller pet-friendly?
Yes, 11716 Fuller is pet friendly.
Does 11716 Fuller offer parking?
No, 11716 Fuller does not offer parking.
Does 11716 Fuller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11716 Fuller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11716 Fuller have a pool?
No, 11716 Fuller does not have a pool.
Does 11716 Fuller have accessible units?
No, 11716 Fuller does not have accessible units.
Does 11716 Fuller have units with dishwashers?
No, 11716 Fuller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11716 Fuller have units with air conditioning?
No, 11716 Fuller does not have units with air conditioning.

