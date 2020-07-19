All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

11614 Greenwood Rd

11614 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

11614 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
garage
$300.00 off August rent with immediate move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in South Kansas City. Newly updated and includes all kitchen appliances, split level entry with double front doors, hardwood floors, newer carpet and tile. Large bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Includes a finished basement and double car garage. Resident pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water and Trash. No section 8 accepted, no pets accepted.
$1090.00 per month / $900.00 security deposit / $45.00 application fee pp

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 Greenwood Rd have any available units?
11614 Greenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11614 Greenwood Rd have?
Some of 11614 Greenwood Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 Greenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11614 Greenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 Greenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11614 Greenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11614 Greenwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11614 Greenwood Rd offers parking.
Does 11614 Greenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11614 Greenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 Greenwood Rd have a pool?
No, 11614 Greenwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11614 Greenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 11614 Greenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 Greenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11614 Greenwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
