11603 Richmond Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

This 1,162 Sq ft Townhome was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Newer Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View or website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

