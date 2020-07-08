All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11603 Richmond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11603 Richmond Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11603 Richmond Ave

11603 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11603 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,162 Sq ft Townhome was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Newer Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View or website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11603 Richmond Ave have any available units?
11603 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11603 Richmond Ave have?
Some of 11603 Richmond Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11603 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11603 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11603 Richmond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11603 Richmond Ave offer parking?
No, 11603 Richmond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11603 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11603 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 11603 Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11603 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 11603 Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11603 Richmond Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary