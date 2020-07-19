All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11579 Food Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11579 Food Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

11579 Food Ln

11579 Food Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11579 Food Ln, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,122 Sq ft Townhome was built in 1972 has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today!
First months rent is HALF OFF with full deposit. After 15th of the month, rent will be prorated based on the number of days left in the month
View or website at WWW.onlychoicepm.com Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11579 Food Ln have any available units?
11579 Food Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11579 Food Ln have?
Some of 11579 Food Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11579 Food Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11579 Food Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11579 Food Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11579 Food Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11579 Food Ln offer parking?
No, 11579 Food Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11579 Food Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11579 Food Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11579 Food Ln have a pool?
No, 11579 Food Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11579 Food Ln have accessible units?
No, 11579 Food Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11579 Food Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11579 Food Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary