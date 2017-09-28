All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:56 PM

11517 Greenwood Road

11517 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

11517 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated beautiful home in South KC.
This great home has hardwood floors, new ceramic tile in the Huge Kitchen and Bathroom, 2 car garage. Sits back from the street on a nice double lot with lots of trees.

Come to see and get this home now before it's gone!
Special: No application fee this month only!

Sorry, NO Pets
Great 2 bedroom house in South KC with a 2 Car Garage.
Hardwood Floors, New Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.
House sits in a private location on a big double lot
Text Robert now to make arrangements to see this home before it's gone!

Check out our other listings at https://tcd.managebuilding.com

Deposit amount depends on qualifications and could be 1-2 times the monthly rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11517 Greenwood Road have any available units?
11517 Greenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11517 Greenwood Road have?
Some of 11517 Greenwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11517 Greenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
11517 Greenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11517 Greenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 11517 Greenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11517 Greenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 11517 Greenwood Road offers parking.
Does 11517 Greenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11517 Greenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11517 Greenwood Road have a pool?
No, 11517 Greenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 11517 Greenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 11517 Greenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11517 Greenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11517 Greenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
