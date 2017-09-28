11517 Greenwood Road

Amenities
Nicely updated beautiful home in South KC.
This great home has hardwood floors, new ceramic tile in the Huge Kitchen and Bathroom, 2 car garage. Sits back from the street on a nice double lot with lots of trees.
Come to see and get this home now before it's gone!
Special: No application fee this month only!
Sorry, NO Pets
Text Robert now to make arrangements to see this home before it's gone!
Deposit amount depends on qualifications and could be 1-2 times the monthly rent amount.