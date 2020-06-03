11506 Belmont Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with lovely hardwood floors, unfinished basement, large sunroom off the kitchen, large back yard and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



