Kansas City, MO
11506 Belmont Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11506 Belmont Ave

11506 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Belmont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c099d40c0 ----
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with lovely hardwood floors, unfinished basement, large sunroom off the kitchen, large back yard and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
2 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Belmont Ave have any available units?
11506 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 11506 Belmont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Belmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11506 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11506 Belmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Belmont Ave does offer parking.
Does 11506 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 11506 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 11506 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
