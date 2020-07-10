All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11504 Manchester Avenue

11504 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11504 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,126 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood and vinyl floors, plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, fireplace, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more.

Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

