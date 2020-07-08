All apartments in Kansas City
1143 West 41st Terrace - 2

1143 West 41st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1143 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from Westport and KU Med, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. New tile and carpet throughout. Central HVAC system and in unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Updated Duplex in Great neighborhood between Westport and KU Med. Each unit has central HVAC and laundry hook ups. Close to Country Club Plaza, highway accesss, downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 have any available units?
1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 have?
Some of 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 offer parking?
No, 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 have a pool?
No, 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 West 41st Terrace - 2 has units with dishwashers.

